Bright Lights with A Little House On The Prairie

There is still time to head out west to Little Common where Bright Lights Theatre Company is delighting audiences in Richard Lock’s A Little Panto On The Prairie.

There’s plenty of opportunity to cheer and boo your way through this fantastic pantomime at Little Common Methodist Church Hall. Remaining performances run until Saturday November 24, at 7.45pm with a 2.45pm Saturday matinee. Tickets cost £8, under-12s £5 (Saturday matinee performance only when accompanied by a full paying adult). Tickets from Little Gem, Little Common (01424 843147) and Wickham Bistro, Bexhill (01424 212550).