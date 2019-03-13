Brilliant Nish Kumar headlines comedy night in Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

Nish Kumar at the White Rock Theatre
Gag House Comedy Superstars are back at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday September 7 at 8pm.

Gag House Comedy present a night of comedy with acts that will be familiar to audiences from shows such as Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, The John Bishop Show, and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. Headlining this show is Nish Kumar.

Critically acclaimed Nish has been on numerous TV shows but is perhaps best-known as host on The Mash Report.

The night will be compered by Matt Richardson (Virgin Radio Drivetime presenter). Joining the bill will be Tanyalee Davis who is a stand-up comedian who inspires, enlightens, and entertains. Completing the line-up is Andrew Ryan who has appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News, Best Of The Edinburgh Festival Live and more.

Tickets £22.50 available from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

