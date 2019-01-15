Budding actors invited to tread the boards at youth theatre auditions

The National Youth Theatre of Great Britain will be in Bexhill later this month as part of a UK-wide search to find undiscovered talent to audition to join the the nation’s leading youth arts organisation.

Successful applicants aged 14-25 will join a celebrated company of hand-picked young talent following in the footsteps of alumni including Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daniel Craig, and Sussex’s Hugh Bonneville as seen in Downton Abbey.

Anyone who thinks they can make the grade and bring the house down should book a place at the NYT’s local acting auditions at the De La Warr Pavilion on January 26 and 27.

Following auditions for NYT’s Summer Acting Course, successful applicants aged 14-17 will gain a space on NYT’s Junior Acting Course; successful applicants aged 18-25 will join NYT’s three-week Senior Acting Course or a four-week Epic Stages Course. Intake courses take place in Summer 2019.

Acting auditions consist of a three-hour group workshop and an individual performance of a prepared speech. Speeches should be from a published play and learned by heart.

Auditions cost £46 and the NYT operates a bursary fund for those suffering from financial hardship. Last year it awarded around £650,000 worth of bursaries to more than 300 young people enabling them to engage in the opportunities with the NYT.

Applicants must apply at least 48 hours before each audition day. The final audition day will be in London on March 31. Auditions can be booked and purchased at: www.nyt.org.uk