Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol as you’ve never seen it

The Christmas show The Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol is back this year in Hastings by popular demand.

Spokesman John Knowles said: “People last year really did ask for this to be an annual event, they loved it that much. It has already sold out its first night.

“Written and performed by the local writing team of It’s Not Us, this is a family-friendly show, a familiar story told with It’s Not Us usual verve, energy and twist.

“A Penny Pincher’s Christmas Carol is a mad-cap re-imagining of Dickens’ classic Christmas tale, featuring all the firm favourites of ghosts past, present and future – but as you’ve never seen them before! We guarantee laughter for young and old alike or your money back... actually, that last bit’s not true. Scrooge never gives refunds. Bah humbug!”

The show runs from December 20-24 (with matinees every day except December 20) at the The Palace, 37 White Rock, America Ground, Hastings, TN34 1JL.

Tickets available from: http://bpt.me/3084023

“This year we have produced four new shows, all of which have been launched in Hastings and we are part of a growing network of amazing theatre being produced here but now being seen on tour in Kent, Sussex and Europe. It’s Not us are also the writing team behind this year’s professional Panto in Rye, Jack and The Beanstalk.”

If you would like to know more about the show or It’s Not Us, then contact John on 07813 035514.