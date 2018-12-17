Dahl’s Danny Champion of the World at The Stables

This year’s Christmas family show at The Stables Theatre in Hastings is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Danny, The Champion Of The World.

Danny (Alfie Saunters) lives on the edge of the woods with his Dad (Matt Davis) in an old gypsy caravan. Nasty landowner Victor Hazell (Mike Stoneham) has organised a pheasant shoot - and Danny’s Dad thinks this is simply wrong: they set out to disrupt Hazell’s plan with hilarious results.

The show runs from December 19 - 29 - but not 24-26 - at 7.30pm except for matinee on Sunday December 23 and tickets are £6 - £13 - available from stablestheatre.co.uk or on 01424 423221.