Discovery day for young interested in theatre work

Get young minds inspired at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill with a National Youth Theatre Discovery Day.

The event will be held on Thursday February 15 from 11am-1pm and is suitable for ages 14 up to 25 years. Entry is free.

This introductory workshop and Q&A in ensemble theatre is the perfect opportunity to gain a fun and informal insight into theatre making and demystify the National Youth Theatre’s auditioning process (which will take place at DLWP on March 24).

The session will be led by a professional theatre director Louisa Beadel, and no theatre experience is required.