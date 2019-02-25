Don’t miss out when brilliant comic Russell Kane returns to 1066 country

Comedian Russell Kane heads back this way in November having virtually sold out his show at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday March 1.

He returns with his tour The Fast And The Curious for a gig at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday November 9.

Tickets £21.50 go on general sale on Wednesday February 27 from 10am - call box office on 01424 462288 or visit the website www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is best known as host of three series of Live At The Electric, plus regular appearances on Live At Apollo, Unzipped, Celebrity Juice and I Am Celebrity Get Me Out of Here - Now!

However, he probably is at his best when he is live and dangerous - Russell was nominated four times for prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning Best Show in 2010.

He then went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year. His award-winning show Smokescreens & Castles was recorded in front of his home crowd in Westcliff-on-Sea’s at the Palace Theatre and released by Universal Pictures in 2011. Famed for his critically acclaimed tours Russell has been performing sell-out shows across the globe.

However, Russell has also published his first novel The Humorist which was nominated for a literary prize, and he has written, directed and starred in three plays two of which have toured, and one which was performed in the main house of the RSC in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

His debut acting role was in a movie which was released in the summer of 2015, when he cameoed in Noel Clarke’s latest project. Most recently, Russell traveled the world with YouTube stars filming the new survival programme Stupid Man, Smart Phone, which is due to air on BBC Thee this year.

This Spring, Russell can be heard on Virgin Radio on Saturday mornings with Angela Scanlon.

