Enchanting family friendly version of The Magic Flute

Opera Anywhere is on tour with its latest production of The Magic Flute and comes to Hastings next month.

There will be a performance on Friday March 16 from 7.30pm at St Mary In The Castle.

Opera Anywhere is delighted to return to Hastings - this time to “a warm inside venue” following its sell-out performances of Pirates Of Penzance on the pier, last August.

This version of The Magic Flute by Mozart, is a two hour edited version performed in English designed to be accessible for all the family directed by up and coming director Susan Moore.

Tickets are from £17 to £20 for adults, £10 for under 18’s but for children and young people under 15 tickets are free. There is an online box office at www.OperaAnywhere.com, also tickets can be purchased by calling 0333 666 3366 or by visiting the Hastings Tourist Information Centre. More information from www.OperaAnywhere.com.