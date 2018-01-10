Family fun with Aladdin in Little Common

Let the fun and frolics continue with family pantomime Aladdin from the Little Common and Bexhill Players.

It will be held from January 18-20, with three performances at 7.30pm and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. The venue will be the Shepherd’s Theatre at the Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common. Details on our website www.lcbplayers.co.uk. Admission is £10 adults, £5 under 16 years, and a special offer of 3 for the price of 2. Bookings can be made by telephone to Elisabeth Doust 01424 222801 or tickets can be bought on the door. LCB Players would welcome new members to participate on stage or help behind the scenes.