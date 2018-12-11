Fe-fi-fo-fum - Jack And The Beanstalk is here at last in Hastings’ White Rock Theatre

With performances from Friday December 14 through to the end of the month, Jack And The Beanstalk promises to be a giant of a panto aiming skyhigh this Christmas.

Starring household names Michelle Collins and Chico, this production is set to be the White Rock Theatre’s biggest pantomime ever.

Michelle, perhaps best known as Cindy Beale in EastEnders, comes to Hastings this festive season as The Fairy. Michelle, who has appeared in numerous primetime programmes including Real Women, Sunburn, Coronation Street, Death In Paradise and Doctor Who is sure to wow audiences and cast her festive spell. The X Factor’s Chico stars as Jack. Chico shot to fame as a finalist on the second series of X Factor and with his number one single Chico Time. This show promises fun, special effects, stunning sets, song and dance numbers and plenty of audience participation. Book tickets at 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

read more: Tenors Unlimited back in Hastings for Christmas show