Flawless moves from BGT’s popular street dance troupe

Britain’s Got Talent dance discovery Flawless presents Chase The Dream - The Reboot Tour at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday October 28 from 6pm.

Following an amazing world tour, Flawless is back on home turf performing even bigger and more jaw-dropping routines than ever before.

Stars of the smash hit movies Street Dance 1 & 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since. This fantastically high energy, acrobat-fused, feelgood family show follows the journey of 10 Big Dreamers, seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship. The passengers soon realise, that with every dream comes reality, and they must work together to get what they want. Tickets £26.50 from box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.