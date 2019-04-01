Fun for all in Hurst Green with Comedy Capers panto

Aladdin Goes Wrong is Comedy Capers pantomime which will be presented on Friday April 5 and Saturday April 6 in Hurst Green village hall.

It’s written by one of Comedy Capers’ talented younger cast and performances are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm..

The story of Aladdin’s grand adventure is a familiar one, but this has a new twist. Tickets are available from the village community shop or www.comedycapershurstgreen.co.uk. Refreshments and a licenced bar available. Children’s tickets are just £1 on Saturday afternoon, so local children have the chance to experience live theatre.

