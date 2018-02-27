Fundraising gig for Palestine charities at The Printworks

Comedian Daphna Baram is usually making audiences laugh at Hastings Fringe events but this Sunday (March 4) she will be taking part in a benefit gig for Palestine charities.

The event will be held at The Printworks on Claremont in Hasigns from 3pm.

Daphna recently became UK Director for the Israeli Campaign against House Demolitions and the benefit will be fundraising for this organisation and Defense of the Child International. It has been organised by the local branches of Unite The Union and Hastings Palestine Solidarity. Also on the bill are Ann Field, from Unite The Union, talking about her recent visit, film clips and songwriter singer Hayley Savage.

It is not long since the strength of teenager Ahed Tamimi captured media attention, highlighting the abuse of child prisoners in Palestine.

Gill Knight of Hastings Palestine Solidarity said: “It is important to keep campaigning for Palestinians human rights with events like these to help achieve peace and justice in the region. This fundraiser will help the vital work of ICAHD and DCIP. Palestinians have a great sense of humour and love music so they would appreciate the entertainment in this event that also deals with the seriousness of the situation’

For more information about the group please visit hastingspalestinesolidarity.org or follow on FB.