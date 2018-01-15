Have the time of your life with Dirty Dancing new tour

A new tour of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will be mamboing back into theatres this year and comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings from October 22-27; tickets have already gone on sale.

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over two million people during its triumphant five year run.

Produced by Karl Sydow and Joye Entertainment in association with Lionsgate, Magic Hour Productions and Triple A Entertainment Group, and written by Eleanor Bergstein, who was script writer of the phenomenally successful 1987 film, this production has much-loved characters and original dialogue from the movie, as well as exciting extra scenes.

Full of passion, heart pounding music and sensational dancing, Dirty Dancing is the story of Baby and Johnny, featuring songs like Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping I’ve Had The Time Of My Life.

This new tour follows the 2016/17 tour that played to sold out audiences over a 12 month period and took over £13 million in ticket sales, three West End runs, multiple sell-out UK tours and international productions.