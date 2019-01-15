Laughs and tradition in Jack & The Beanstalk

Don’t miss hilarious new pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk presented by the Little Common And Bexhill Players this weekend.

There are performances at the Shepherds’s Theatre, Little Common Community Centre, on Friday January 18 and Saturday January 19 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Suitable for all the family, this is a traditional production from LCB Players with all the favourite characters. Set in a fairytale land of long ago, the evil Giant (boo) threatens village life but is thwarted by Jack with the help of his magic beans.

Admission is £10 adults, £5 under 16 years, and a special offer of 3 for the price of 2. Bookings can be made by telephone to Elisabeth Doust 01424 222801 or 07796 923610 or tickets can be bought on the door. Affiliated to NODA, LCB Players is an enthusiastic amateur group rehearsing throughout the year on Tuesday evenings. They welcome new members - check website for details.

