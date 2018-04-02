Made In Dagenham ladies ready for their picket line

Battle Light Opera Group ladies showed their mettle in demanding equal pay in character for upcoming production Made In Dagenham during this year’s Battle Marbles competition.

They were accompanied by an actual Ford Cortina from the Dagenham plant, which featured in the film, owned by BLOG member Andrew Leggat. You can see them performing on stage along with the rest of the cast at Battle Memorial Hall on May 3-5; tickets available from battlelightoperagroup.co.uk or 01424 211140.

Made in Dagenham is the musical based the real life Ford Dagenham female workers’ fight for equal pay and is funny, uplifting and contains some salty language in keeping with the time and environment. BLOG is assisted in this production by Sophie-Louise Dann who appeared in the original London production as Barbara Castle, and is directed by David Sismore, with musical director Lorraine Barry and choreography by Hollie Jane Saunters.