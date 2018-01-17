Madness frontman Suggs’ one-man show

Due to huge popular demand, after his first tour-de-force, smash hit, one man show, ‘My Life Story’, Suggs is treading the boards again.

And he stops off at the Brighton Theatre Royal on Febraury 18.

If the first show was about how on Earth he got there, his latest is about the surprises that awaited him when he did.

Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace. Nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Watching his underpants fall to earth on Bowie’s driveway. Things have gone a smidge surreal since the Madness frontman was a twelve year old in shorts on the tough streets of North London.

Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘what are you doing here, Sunshine?’ how has he got this far?

In this business you can be washed up at any minute. How has he managed to get away with it for so long?

Fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times. But for all the near death experiences he says he takes great solace in the words of the Greek philosopher, Blondie: ‘The tide is high, but I’m holding on...’

Suggs’ latest one man tour caps a busy period for the Madness frontman, with their notorious annual shindig, the ‘House Of Fun Weekender’ having recently took place at Butlins Minehead, and a definitive greatest hits album - ‘Full House: The Very Best Of Madness’ out now.