Madnificent Christmas gala from Mad Fish young talent in Bexhill

The talented youngsters of stage school Mad Fish are ready to dazzle in Madnificent this weekend.

They will entertain in their Christmas Gala Show on Friday December 7 at 7pm, and Saturday December 8 at 2pm and 7pm, at the Izzard Theatre at Bexhill College.

This promises to be a warm festive production for all the family to enjoy with plenty of singing, dancing and singalong Christmas favourites. Over 100 local performers who study at Mad Fish will be coming together to put on these three magical Christmas shows. Tickets available from Hola, Western Road, Bexhill, or online from the Mad Fish website.

