Making a song and dance of concert

Following on from success with Beauty And The Beast, the youngsters of In The Wings Youth Theatre Company will perform a Christmas Variety Concert at St Johns Church, Bexhill, on December 16 at 7pm.

The programme includes hits from Hamilton, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Annie and Hairspray. There will also be a number from Half a Sixpence, which is In The Wings’ next big show in August 2018. Auditions take place in January.

Tickets are available on 01424 736885; adults cost £6, children £3, and this includes a hot drink and mince pie.

In The Wings Youth Theatre company was formed in 2013 for children and young adults aged 7-21 years, and aims to create fun-filled workshops to develop skills in musical theatre, as well as contributing to social skills and confidence building.

In The Wings kicked off in 2014 with the West End Musical Cats and since then has created successful productions such as Into the Woods and Fame. For more details of this Bexhill-based charity go to www.inthewings.org.uk or call 01424 219659 or 07971296063.