Mastering all the holds with All Star Superslam event

Enjoy the thrills and spills of All Star Superslam Wrestling at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday April 6 from 7.30pm.

2018 sees a brand new line up of top stars come into action for this massive Superslam World title series. Stars from all the top federations will be there, as well as British favourites including Oliver Grey, TV’s Love Island star Adam Maxted, and action man Deano, all facing the challenges from globe trotting superstars.

This two hour action packedevent is a great crowd pleaser and with reduced ticket prices the ideal way to bring the family together for an evening that will have everyone talking for weeks.

If you are celebrating a birthday around show date, let the duty manager on the night of the show know and receive a special VIP back stage pass to chat with the stars of the show at the end of the evening - email enquiries@superslamwrestling.com for more information.

The highlight of this special nostalgia event will be the Parade of World of Sport TV Legends who will be part of a special meet and greet with the fans, and talk about the glory days of British wrestling that gained respect all around the world thanks to stars such as Rollerball Rocco, No I Marty Jones, world champion Johnnie Saint, Man of Mystery Kendo Nagasaki, with many celebrating ASW’s 48th year of presenting wrestling around the country.

Tickets £16.50, £11.50 under 16s from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.