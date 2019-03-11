Mouth Of The South comedian Rob Beckett will bring new tour to Hastings

He’s all over our television screens at the moment but comedian Rob Beckett is back on the road this autumn with Wallop.

He will be bringing the brand new show to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Tuesday December 3 from 8pm, and tickets £27 go on sale tomorrow - Tuesday March 12 - at 10am, on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

In the meantime Rob is the warm-hearted host of BBC1’s Saturday night prime time talent competition All Together Now, which he presents with former spice girl Gerri Horner, and sees contestants singing live in the hope of getting the thumbs up from a daunting panel of 100 music experts.

Rob is also team captain on C4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, star of BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, C4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC2’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and Sky’s A League of Their Own. He is a host of Dave’s podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith.

Rob is also appearing with fellow comedian and buddy Romesh Ranganathan in the hit Sky One show Rob and Romesh vs, coming face to face with the likes of Usain Bolt, Shania Twain and model David Gandy. However, nothing beats seeing the Mouth From The South live, and his live shows win great reviews as well as extra dates including two nights at London’s Eventim Apollo due to public demand.

read more: A busy year for Hastings based pianist and composer Polo Piatti

