Oh, yes! Just one week to wait for Cinderella panto in Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre

The scripts have been written, the cast are busy learning lines and the creative team has ramped up a gear in preparation of the opening night of the biggest pantomime Eastbourne has ever seen.

Cinderella premieres on Friday December 7 ahead of a five week residency at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

The rehearsal period is intense for the cast who have to cram in learning choreography, their lines - which undoubtedly will change - and musical numbers.

It begins with them reading through the script sitting around a table which is where the bare bones of the show starts, then up on their feet blocking the scenes from a plotted outline of the stage with electrical tape on the floor and a bit of imagination.

From then on the rehearsal rooms become a hive of activity from choreography being taught in one space, final alterations being made to costumes in another and vocal warm-ups around the piano. By the time the cast get into the theatre the sets are up and costumes finished, then it’s a case of the technical rehearsals with lighting and sound, a chance for production photos to be taken during the final dress rehearsal, and then it’s showtime.

Cinderella stars comic Tucker as Buttons and Martyn Knight as Marjorie Hardup with hugely experienced panto performer Scott St Martyn making his Eastbourne debut as the other ugly sister Floribunda Hardup. Impressionist Hilary O’Neil takes the tiara as Fairy Godmother with Laura Baldwin, fresh from West End hit Eugenius as Cinderella and Katherine Glover as Prince Charming.

Tickets from £14.50 - booking is strongly advised from 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

