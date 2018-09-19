One In The Eye for comedy audiences

One In The Eye Comedy Nights is a new local event from the team behind the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival.

This will be a monthly rolling comedy night aimed at bringing top professional stand up comedy to favourite comedy festival venues.

The first show is at The Jenny Lind in Hastings Old Town on Wednesday October 3 at 8pm. The headline act is Sean Mcloughlin with his show Hail Mary. Sean is tour support for Ricky Gervais and supported Bill Burr at the Royal Albert Hall this summer. He is joined on the night by Brighton-based comedian Alex Petrovic As heard on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 4 Extra

Following shows include Amused Moose 2018 winner Maisie Adam. American comic Russell Hicks, Cabaret Awards finalist Jenny Bside and John Robertson’s The Dark Room. All shows have a compere, with support acts. Shows are then monthly at a different venue. The Jenny Lind, Pump House, Electric Palace, The Printworks and VIP Black Market and Albion will be hosting the nights.

Tickets are available through the Hastings Fringe Comedy website, £5 in advance, or £7 on the door.

