‘One to watch’ comedian is next up for Live At The Palace

The sizzling regular Live At The Palace comedy night is back on Thursday May 3 for its last event before the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival 2018 in summer.

Esther Manito will perform her brand new show But I’ve Got One at The Palace on White Rock - doors open at 7.30pm and the comedy starts at 8pm. Tickets £5.

Esther was a So You Think You’re Funny finalist 2017, Bath Comedian of the year finalist 2017, and winner of the Comedy Store’s King Gong 2018. She has been singled out as ‘one to watch’ with her confidently fantastical observations which are expertly delivered, and was also a BBC new comedy award nominee in 2016/2017.

Esther’s observational stand-up takes her audiences on a whirlwind tour of what life is like for an Anglo/Lebanese mum of two. Esther has a rare and brilliant ability to combine humour, intelligence, flights of fantasy and brilliantly captured moments from daily life, them spin them into something brilliant, moving and outrageous.

She is also is a writer and has contributed to the publication Dont panic l’m Islamic.

The Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival, now in its third year, will be held from June 13-17. An explosion of laughter is promised with 100 comedy shows being performed by some of the funniest established and up-and-coming comedians in the country, performing over 10 venues over the five days.