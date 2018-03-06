Plenty of laughs for Easter with Beauty And The Beast

Don’t miss this fun-filled Easter pantomime at the White Rock Theatre from the same team behind The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan.

With a star cast, sparkling music, and energetic dance routines as well as plenty of jokes, slapstick and audience participation, Beauty And The Beast has British comedy favourite Bobby Davro on the Hastings stage alongside Dani Harmer who appeared in Tracy Beaker and Strictly Come Dancing.

There will be two performances on Sunday April 15 at 1pm and 5pm.

This spellbinding pantomime tells the story of Beauty who longs for romance and adventure, a bad mannered Prince who is transformed into a Beast to teach him a lesson and a good Fairy who makes both their dreams come true.

Join in the fun for the Easter school holidays with a show filled with spectacular pantomime magic, dazzling production numbers and laughs for all the family.

Tickets £21.50; family price £75 for two adults and two children.