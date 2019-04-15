Pure emotion of Shakespeare & Love at The Mermaid Inn

The actors of local theatre production company Bowler Crab are currently rehearsing for the debut of their latest production Shakespeare & Love which is to be performed at the Mermaid Inn, Rye, on Sunday April 21.

Artistic Director Stephen John said they will be “exploring the theme of love in Shakespeare’s writing and performing extracts from The Winter’s Tale, Julius Caesar, Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello, Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night, and Antony & Cleopatra.”

Stephen has already produced and directed 12 full Shakespearean plays over the past six years and is currently touring with five other pocket productions. He commented: “This exciting new production captures the audience with impossible love triangles, flirtatious banter and passionate star-crossed lovers.”

Full of beautiful and touching love scenes, the cast feels privileged to be performing this exciting new project in the famously atmospheric and historic Mermaid Inn, where The King’s Men (Shakespeare’s company) themselves visited in 1597.

The performance in the Tudors Rooms will start at 2pm, there will be an interval. This is BC’s eighth visit to The Mermaid, booking in advance is advised as their spring shows have always sold out.

Tickets are £14 from the www.bowler-crab.com or telephone 07801893115.

