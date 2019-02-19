Red Riding Hood - she’s older and wiser in St Leonards performance

Little Red Riding Hood is 66 and looking for love.

In fantastical one woman show Redder, a RADA trained poet and performer Gus Watcham turns the familiar fairy tale upside down and shakes it up to create a disturbed but humorous psychodrama for our times.

This intriguing piece of theatre magic comes to Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Thursday March 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets £12.

Red Riding Hood is in her autumn years - but who is she now? This is darkly comic adult fairy story fuses folklore with stories from real lives, in an intimate storytelling and magical projected imagery.

In Redder, Brighton-based Watcham reveals the raw and gutsy truth about what really happened in the forest, as Red confronts the approach of old age.

Following Gus’s Kino-Teatr debut two years ago with the beautifully crafted performance-with-film This Is Always The Result, she returns with this celebration of ageing female sexuality on the eve of International Women’s Day, March 7.

Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk, call 01424 457830, or email guswatcham@gmail.com.