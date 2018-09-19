Relatable, funny and sharp comedy Politics For Bitches

Luisa Omielan brings her new show Politics For Bitches to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday October 5 at 7.30pm.

Fresh from filming her BBC3 series of the same name, comedy phenomenon Luisa is back with her third stand-up instalment which is a follow-up to successful shows What Would Beyonce Do? and Am I Right, Ladies?

Of Politics For Bitches, Luisa commented: “I believe it is my right to have an opinion on something I know absolutely nothing about.”

TV audiences will know Luisa from appearances on BBC 1, Live At The Apollo, her deliberations over Thigh Gap which racked up an incredible 45 million views online, and as a host of Comic Relief.

Luisa is a British comedian based in London. In 2012, Omielan performed her debut stand up solo show, What Would Beyoncé Do? as part of the Brighton Fringe later followed by the free fringe at the Edinburgh Festival. In 2014, Omielan was invited to perform for 10 nights as part of the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival. The show continued with a week run in the London West End at the Leicester Square Theatre. Omielan is known for her empowering ‘party’ atmosphere genre of comedy. Her follow-up show Am I Right Ladies? has had a UK tour, received critical acclaim and five star reviews. In 2015, she toured Australia and performed as part of the Comedy Gala.

The show is suitable for ages 14 plus, tickets cost £25 from 01424 462288, or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

