Rye Creative Centre launch of Jack And The Beanstalk

Rye’s first professional panto - which will be relaunching the theatre at Rye Creative Centre this December - has revealed its full cast of characters for Jack And The Beanstalk, and the surprise gender of its lead.

Actress and singer Ruth Parsons will be playing Jackie and also demonstrating her guitar skills in the show’s finale. Ruth will be joined by shameless scene-stealer Alexander Hunt in the part of Dame Trott. Alex has appeared on the Edinburgh Fringe, and recently toured in Bard’s Bitches.

Emily Carding next year will be acting in Hamlet in a touring production which will visit the RCC Theatre as well as playing opposite Martin Freeman in Ghost Stories. She takes the part of the Giant’s housemaid. Local dimwit Winchelsea Will be portrayed by actor Aaron Nice, who has appeared in the European tour of Guys & Dolls as well as at the prestigious Theatre Royal Stratford East and at the Edinburgh Festival. His love interest in the show is Kent actress Ellie Fiore, aka Fairy Nuff, who has appeared in plenty of panto as well as on Channel 5’s cult kids show Milkshake!. Also from Kent is celebrated actor Sam Barnard whose numerous TV credits include Grantchester, Casualty, Eastenders, and he will be taking the part of the Giant’s Henchman. The identity of the show’s terrifying Giant, or Ogre of Brede, remains a mystery.

The panto opens on Saturday December 9 at 7.45pm as the finale of the Christmas In Rye festival and runs until December 27 at the Rye Creative Centre Theatre. The show is directed by Jeremy Tustin (Les Mis European tour) and produced by Hayley-Marie Axe. Tickets from £8 available on 01797 229797 or www.ryecreativecentre.co.uk