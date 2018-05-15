Seeing Shakespeare in a different way

The Three Inch Fools, a national touring company acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to Shakespeare, will be coming to Hastings Pier on June 6/7, bringing performances of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Hamlet.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments and plenty of character-swapping, will present an inventive take on two of Shakespeare’s most renowned plays as part of their national summer tour.

“We want to show Shakespeare off to everyone,” said director James Hyde, “and excite a whole new generation of Shakespeare lovers to get to know his plays in all their vibrancy. Through our own high-paced performance style and musical talents we would say we have found our own unique take on Shakespeare.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at Hastings Pier on Wednesday June 6 at 7pm, followed by Hamlet on Thursday June 7 at 7pm. Tickets for each performance cost £14 (£10 for under 16s; £45 family ticket) and are available from www.threeinchfools.com. Picnics are invited from 6pm.