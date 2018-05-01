Sharp, surreal and so funny Paul Merton’s Impro Chums

Comedian Paul Merton will bring his unique surreal humour, deadpan expression and sharp improvisational skill to Bexhill in April next year when he embarks on a countrywide tour.

Paul Merton’s Impro Chums will see the much loved performer on stage with his friends Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton; they are back on the road to visit some of their favourite parts of the UK with another evening of creative and mind-blowing impro. Their collective comedy talent will ensure a devastating night of entertainment as they know exactly how to work the audience’s suggestions and ideas to maximum effect with perfect timing.

Former local resident Paul is a founder member of The Comedy Store Players; he still appears at the Comedy Store in London most Sundays. He is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His recent Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and his Channel 4 series Paul Merton’s Secret Stations has been hugely popular.

The live show at the De la Warr Pavilion will be on April 6 from 8pm, and tickets cost £23 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.