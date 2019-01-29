Spice up your night with a fun tribute in Hastings

Everyone loves The Spice Girls and who can resist the shameless pop, the fierce character, the outfits and the girl power?

All ages will enjoy hearing the hits and seeing the moves at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday February 1 from 7.30pm.

Celebrating two decades of hits, unprecedented merchandising, record-breaking achievements, iconic symbolism and wowing audiences all over the world. Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience continues the legacy of those much-loved British pop sensations, the Spice Girls.

Featuring all the favourites such as Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, 2 Become 1, Viva Forever and many more, Girl Power is not to be missed.

Come and join Scary, Baby, Sporty, Ginger and Posh for this spectacular girls’ night out experience which will have everyone on their feet.

Tickets £25.50 with discounts from 01424 462288 or www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

