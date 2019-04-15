Spring concert at St Peter’s Church

Sussex Concert Orchestra will present a sparkling spring concert in St Peter’s Church, Bexhill Old Town, on Sunday April 28.

The event will start at 7.30pm.

Principal horn Trevor Denyer will be the soloist in Haydn’s rare but beautiful Horn Concerto no. 2, while Mozart’s last symphony, no. 41 in C, will form the climax of the concert. This is an extraordinary piece – strong, vigorous themes alongside a tune from a comic opera, an intense and deeply felt slow movement and a finale to end all finales.

Beethoven had his work cut out to improve on this when he came to write his symphonies and it is his Overture ‘Coriolan’ which begins the concert – a dramatic and stormy utterance which explores the hero’s dilemma while camped outside Rome deciding whether to attack the city or not.

The concert is conducted by Kenneth Roberts and tickets are available from Second Spin, Sackville Rd, Bexhill, 01424 210894, by phone from Holden and Co 01424 722422 (office hours only) and via the Sussex Concert Orchestra website. £12 in advance, £15 on the door, under 16s free.

