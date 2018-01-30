St Leonards Academy in Time 2 Dance event

An amazing 600 performers from 33 schools will take part in St Leonards Academy’s Time 2 Dance at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings this coming week.

There will be performances on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6.30pm. This year the theme is Opposites And Contrasts - strength lies in differences and not in similarities. This has been an annual celebration of dance since 2002 when six schools performed 12 pieces - and since then the event has gone from strength to strength.

Also taking part this year are Sparks, Acromax, Dance Moves Community Group, and Fidget Dance Company - University of Brighton. Many schoolchildren from across the area will perform at the White Rock, such as Sandown Primary School in Hot And Cold, Rye College in Protectors, Bexhill Academy in Mood Swings, Robsack Wood Primary Academy in Romeo And Juliet, and Ninfiled CE Primary School in Black And White. Tickets £5.50.