The Dark Room comedy event is heading to Hastings

The world’s only stand-up comedy interactive live-action video game The Dark Room comes to Blackmarket VIP, in George Street, Hastings, on Friday February 8.

Australian comic John Robertson’s The Dark Room is an interactive impro comedy fused into a rock’n’roll retro game where the live audience decides the outcome. Can you survive? Come to Blackmarket VIP to find out.

Originally an interactive YouTuber series, The Dark Room went viral in 2012 with 4 million views, and has been reviewed in Variety Magazine, The Guardian and The Washington Post.

John Robertson’s manic flair for improvisation as he creates an exhilarating, incredible world of fun, fear nostalgia and terrible prizes where no two shows are the same.

The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 (pus small fee) available at Hastings Tourist Information Centre at Muriel Matters House, in Breeds Place, or from the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival website, or pay £12 on the door. For 14 plus agegroup, but 14-16 year olds have to be accompanied by an adult.

