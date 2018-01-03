The festive fun continues with Little Common panto

The Little Common and Bexhill Players will be presenting their new pantomime Aladdin from January 18-20.

Suitable for all the family, this is a traditional production with all the favourite characters. Set in China of long ago, the evil Abanazer (boo) intends to become master of the world but is thwarted by Aladdin with the help of his friends including a beautiful princess, a somewhat less attractive dame, a genie of the lamp and two strange Chinese policemen. Performances are every evening at 7.30pm and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. The venue will be the Shepherd’s Theatre at the Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common, TN39 4SQ. Details on our website www.lcbplayers.co.uk. Admission is £10 adults, £5 under 16 years, and a special offer of 3 for the price of 2. Bookings can be made by telephone to Elisabeth Doust 01424 222801 or bought on the door.