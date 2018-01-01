Opera Anywhere made a welcome return to Hastings last week but with the new management of the pier were unable to perform outdoors this time, instead presenting two G&S operas at St Mary In The Castle.
Rehearsals are in full swing for this year’s Summer Youth Project which opens next week on Thursday August 9 and runs until Saturday August 11. Following the huge success of last year’s Summer Youth Project of Oliver! The White Rock Theatre is presenting the original electrifyin’ high-school musical Grease.
The Durbar Room was the perfect setting for a dramatic piece which explored the life of the explorer, Baroness Anna (‘please call me Annie’) Brassey, as many of the items collected on the family’s voyages fetched up in the museum.