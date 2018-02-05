The suffragette who gave her life for fairer future

The performance will be on Saturday February 17 at 7.30pm - tickets cost £12-14 from 01424 457830 or www.kino-teatr.co.uk/events

A Necessary Woman will then be performed in key destinations of significance to one of the most famous suffragettes in British history - Emily Wilding Davison. Emily died under the hooves of the King’s horse at the Epsom Derby in 1913 while making an incredible public protest.

The action begins on the eve of Census Night 1911. Suffragette Emily Wilding Davison is about to embark on her latest protest. She is on the back of a tour moving through the Houses of Parliament when she takes the opportunity to hide in a cleaning cupboard in the Chapel of St Mary’s Undercroft.

All seems to be going well until she is discovered by Mary, a servant from Speaker’s House. What follows is a conversation between two disparate women of vastly different classes and backgrounds, either side of the cupboard door. As the play progresses, it explores their innermost secrets and asks what will be the cost of this meeting for these women? It also gives the audience a window into the mind of a woman who will pay the ultimate price for her cause, dying from injuries caused during her dramatic protest just two years later.

The Clair/Obscur production is about to embark on performances in two key destinations – Royal Holloway University (Emily’s former college) and a performance scheduled for Parliament itself on March 26 with the support of MP Nicky Morgan.

The former Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities said: “A Necessary Woman is a long overdue tribute to suffragette Emily Wilding Davison and all the important women who have worked in Parliament – from the first female MPs to the women who swept the floors and built the fires. These women made the work of government possible even before they could determine who should govern them or how they should be governed. In 2018, the year we are celebrating the centenary of the passing of the Representation of the People Act, I am delighted to be able to support Clair/Obscur’s A Necessary Woman.”

Director Dominique Gerrard recently moved to St Leonards and the first time she walked into Kino Teatr she knew it would be “the perfect venue” for the play written and performed by Deborah Clair and Phillipa Urquhart to mark this year’s women’s suffrage centenary.

Dominique was herself an actor who switched to directing in 2003 and her touring credits include the new musical Smelly Feet by singer songwriter Dean Friedman. Philippa has had a long career which spans theatre, film and TV and has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, while Deborah is an actor/producer based near Tenterden, who most recently appeared in All Change and The Bula Loop.