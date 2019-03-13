Twirlywoos Live at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Little ones will love Twirlywoos Live at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Monday March 18 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, and Tuesday March 19 at 10.30am.

From the producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage comes another enchanting show for young audiences.

The Twirlywoos are setting sail around the UK to welcome young fans along for a theatrical adventure.

Expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as they share the delight of discovery. With inventive puppetry the show promises a cast full of all your favourite characters from the hit TV show.

Tickets £14.50 and £15.50 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

read more: Celebrate local talent at Hastings Music Festival finale