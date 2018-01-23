Two farces from BLODS in their Little Theatre

Next up from BLODS are two plays which come hot on the heels of successful performances in December.

The Last Tango In Little Grimley and The Last Panto In Little Grimley will be presented on February 16/17 at 7.30pm in BLODS’ new home in the Little Theatre, Manor Barn Gardens, in Bexhill.

The two plays promise to be a “fantastic” follow-up to the sell-out plays which launched the venue. The first starts with Little Grimley Amateur Dramatic Society in trouble with the membership dwindling and the audiences not much bigger - and if they don’t come up with rent soon, they’re going to be thrown out.

“There’s only one thing that sells tickets these days” argues Gordon the chairman. “Sex!”

And so begins the chaotic build-up to an evening of extraordinary home-grown drama - an evening the locals would never forget.

The brilliant sequel The Last Panto In Little Grimley sees Gordon, Margaret, Joyce and Bernard tackle the Christmas pantomime with predictably hilarious results.

Director Tim Gordon said: “Both of these two plays are hilarious. Rehearsals are really funny and the dedicated cast are looking forward to bringing these two short farces to the new BLODS Little Theatre.”

Production manager Kitson Wellard added: “The BLODS hall has been transformed into a 64 seater theatre with professional lighting and sound equipment - not just a village hall production as the two plays suggest. Please pop over and see what BLODS are doing. Our Little Theatre is really working for BLODS, and the audiences love the experience. It would seem a nice evening of light comedy entertainment is what people have been waiting for... Tickets are great value for the calibre of acting and performances. A lovely night out at our theatre could be just the something different you have been looking to do.” Book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/blods.