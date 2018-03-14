Vienna Festival Ballet in Swan Lake

One of the best known love stories in the world will be presented by the ever popular Vienna Festival Ballet at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings.

Lavish costumes, stunning scenery, international stars, and the glorious music from Tchaikovsky make this a night not to be missed.

The performance will be on Thursday April 5 from 7.30pm.

Swan Lake is the most popular and best known ballet in the world with its instantly recognisable music and images of the corps de ballet in perfect formation moving as one across the stage.

This is the story of a handsome Prince Sigfried who needs to find a bride but goes hunting on his birthday and falls in love with the hauntingly beautiful Odette who is under the spell of an evil sorcerer. Odile is the black swan who fools the prince and breaks Odette’s heart. The ballet captures like no other the full range of human emotions - from hope to despair, terror to tenderness, and melancholy to romantic bliss.

Tickets cost £23 with discounts - call on 01424 462288 or go to whiterocktheatre.org.uk.