When sweet old ladies turn out to be homicidal maniacs

That marvellous dark comedic classic Arsenic And Old Lace is still at The Stables Theatre in Hastings with performances on February 9/10.

Written by Joseph Kesselring and set in a peaceful backwater of Brooklyn, USA, “some time ago,” it tells the story of two elderly spinsters who, on the face of it, appear to help everyone and who are loved by all.

But they have a little secret that they believe benefits lonely, elderly gentlemen. It is, however, homicidal – although done in the nicest possible way - ably assisted by their nephew Teddy.

This Stables production is directed by Leslie Adams and the cast includes Josie Body, Gill Jenks, Simon Colley, Roland Garrad, Simon Booth, Aisling Edie, Carey Poole, Ian Saxton, Simon Phelps, Dan Palmer, Andrew Turner and Ian Morson.

Tickets cost £13 for adults, with discounts, from stablestheatre.co.uk.