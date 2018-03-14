When the only way to make sense of reality is to try escaping from it

Multi award-winning playwright Gail Louw blends a universal, heartfelt story about fathers and sons with the wondrous music of Johannes Brahms in her new one-man drama, Being Brahms.

This powerful production comes to Kino-Teatr, St Leonards, on Sunday April 8.

Anton does his best... but it’s a heartless, tough old world out there, what with the Nazis, internment, a loveless marriage and a son he can’t communicate with.

Being 19th century romantic composer Johannes Brahms is a much better option. Bathing in wondrous lullabies with the lovely Clara Schumann, existing in a world where everything seems so much clearer.

Follow hapless Anton on his turbulent journey through the traumas of 20th century Europe, as he tries to understand his elusive son and make sense of a world that is turning upside down. No wonder it seems the only way to make sense of reality is to escape it.

Andrew Wheaton plays Anton – and his alter ego Brahms – in this gripping one-man show. Andrew has played everything from a dead body in a comedy thriller to multi-role ensemble work, and major roles in productions as diverse as Shakespeare and musicals in the West End and New York.

Of Being Brahms, Andrew said: “It’s a fascinating piece and it’s a huge challenge, but that’s all part of the fun of acting. It’s always a privilege to work on a new play and as a father myself Anton’s predicament really resonates with me.”

Gail Louw’s work has been performed throughout the world, including Blonde Poison, which won the Argus Award for Artistic Excellence; Duwayne, which was awarded Best New Play at the Brighton Festival; and most recently, a record breaking tour of The Mitfords. Oberon have published two collections of Gail’s plays.

Gail adds: “Anton sees Brahms as someone whose life was full of love and admiration; his parents thought he was a ‘wunderkind’ and he was successful professionally. Anton has never had these things, so he finds an incredible sense of comfort and relief when he ‘becomes Brahms’.”

For tickets contact the Kino-Teatr box office on 01424 457830 or book online by visiting www.kino-teatr.co.uk