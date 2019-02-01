These shoes were made for upcycling: Free workshop in Hastings

Talented local artist Sheryl Hall will be teaching thrifty skills on how to up-cycle old footwear and make them absolutely fabulous at a free Art Workshop next week.

Sheryl is holding the drop-in workshop to raise awareness for registered charity Narcolepsy UK and for people to learn fun new thrifty skills to up-cycle old footwear.

A pair of shoes that Shery Hall up-cycled with wrapping paper bought from Calneva, St Leonards on Sea

The event will be held at Rock House Meeting Room, Cambridge Road, Hastings, from Monday, February 4 to Sunday, February 10, 10-4pm.

Artist Sheryl studied Cultural Anthropology and Religious Studies and opened Latibulum Lumen Candles in 2015. She has Narcolepsy with Cataplexy. She said: “Raising awareness for Narcolepsy UK is a priority for those with this debilitating and misunderstood condition.

“At the workshop, crafters will learn how to transform old high-heels, boots, trainers and kids shoes into fun comic book couture. Apart from old shoes, materials are supplied.

“Crafters may also like to take their own comic books. Drop into the workshop at anytime of day.

“The venue has wheelchair access and children are also invited to attend with parents/guardians. Narcolepsy UK have provided a donation box for those wishing to donate but it is not a requirement.

“Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.”

Sheryl will be dressing the window display with the fabulous shoes she has recreated at Rock House on February 1, She has also created a large poster for Narcolepsy UK. The window display will be kept until the last day of the workshop.

Sheryl added: “I am hoping that the event attracts all walks of life.”