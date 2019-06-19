1066 Cycling Festival in Bexhill will be fun for all this weekend

Set the wheels in motion this weekend and head over to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill to join the fun and activities surrounding the annual 1066 Cycling Festival.

This weekend Sunday, June 23 the fourth 1066 Cycling Festival will take plae on the Metropole Lawns near De La Warr Pavilion from 10am to 3pm.

Along with the usual cycling activities, where there is something for everyone, there will also be a table top sale of pre-used cycle bits, including a few bikes, where you can pick up a bargain.

Musical entertainment will be provided by lead guitarist and vocalist Tim Gibson; the Bexhill based cover artiist has played on the professional club circuit for many years.

Tim will play favourites from the 50’s and 60’s.

Visit: https://www.visit1066country.com/whats-on/1066-cycling-festival