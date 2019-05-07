Battle the elements; the show must go on!

Streets of Battle free street theatre festival battled the elements last Saturday (May 40) with sunshine, wind gusts, rain and even some snow but still entertained the crowds with some magical entertainment.

The festival, supported by the Arts Council and Rother Distinct Council, brought top notch street performers and entertainers to the High Street and around Abbey Green.

Streets of Battle 2019 SUS-190705-105615001

The outrageously funny Circo Rum Ba Ba returned with Dress Circle – an enormous woman with sumptuous skirts that opened to reveal a full theatre and a series of theatrical surprises.

The giant Dodo puppet carried the Queen of Hearts shrieking along Battle High Street, alongside Amy Amelia’s Magical Butterfly that brought some hypnotic calm.

Kiki La Hula also braved the weather combining acrobatic displays of hula hooping on roller skates.

Pan Up Steel Band played popular tunes which had audiences dancing at various times throughout the afternoon.

The local Inside Out street theatre company with students from Battle and Langton School produced a taster of their first outdoor street theatre show.

They will return with the full show at the Streets of Bexhill, Devonshire Square on Saturday, May 25 and the next Streets of Battle on June 1.

Mandy Curtis, of 18 Hours, the local production company support the event, said: “Now in it’s fourth year we’re thrilled to return with some of the country’s very best street performers to Battle for everyone to enjoy for free.”

For more information, visit the Streets of Battle Facebook page at: facebook.com/battlestreetarts.