Dip your toes in the water at St Leonards on Sea and try sailing for free at Push The Boat Out event

The annual Push the Boat Out event sets sail from Hastings and St Leonards Sailing club later this month, and anyone who has ever fancied a life on the ocean waves is invited to dip their toes in the water.

The Hastings and St Leonards Sailing club, Lower Promenade, Marina, St Leonards on Sea are once again taking part in the Royal Yachting Association’s (RYA) Push The Boat Out, which gives adults and children the opportunity to try sailing for free, on Saturday, May 25. 10-4pm (weather permitting).

Organiser of the local event, Richard Hogg says the day offers a new way to get outdoors and active, or find something to enjoy with the family.

“Hastings and St Leonards Sailing invites you and your family to try sailing for free,” he said.

“Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water, Push the Boat Out is the perfect opportunity to give it a go.”

The nationwide event will see thousands of people taking part in sailing or windsurfing activities, with open days and taster sessions taking place at sailing clubs and centres across the country throughout May.

Richard added: “Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you want to make it.

“You can sail with others or on your own. Do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements.

“Our most experienced sailors will be on hand to take you out and give you a taste of sailing.

“It is absolutely free, all you have to do is show up and put your name down.

“All welcome aged five and up.”

For further information visit: www.hastingssc.org or via Facebook.