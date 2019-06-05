Exercise, have fun and meet new people at Bexhill’s Wheel and Walk

Get ready to set those wheels in motion or put your best foot forward and enter the Bexhill Lions Club’s annual Wheel and Walk, which takes place this Sunday (June 9).

This is a fun, friendly and colourful event for mobility scooter users, wheelchair users, pushchair pushers and walkers of all ages. Lion Richard Winrow says everyone is welcome, regardless of mobility.

“The Bexhill Wheel and Walk is a community event for walkers, pram pushers, family groups, wheelchair users and mobility scooter users,” he said.

“All are welcome.

“The weather looks good so you can choose your distance on the day, either the 1.7 km route or the longer 3.4 km route.

“There will be finishers’ medals and prizes for the best decorated scooter, wheelchair and pushchair, so come colourful!

“Our suggested theme for decorations this year is nautical, so do dress up and make a colourful splash along the promenade.”

Registration on Sunday will be at the Sea Angling Club on Bexhill promenade at 1pm, followed by the start of the Wheel and Walk at 2pm.

Richard added: “You can still register on the day, but please note, card payment is not available.

“The event is organised by Bexhill Lions Club, putting the FUN into fundraising and all proceeds will go to the RNLI.

“Do come along, have a bit of gentle exercise, meet some new people and enjoy yourselves!”

For further information visit: www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call 0845 833 9591