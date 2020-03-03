Four superb star-studded concerts: Hastings International Piano Festival – week one

The highly-anticipated Inaugural Hastings International Piano Festival launched last week in spectacular fashion at the White Rock Theatre as audience members were treated to four star-filled concerts.

Award-winning songwriter and producer Guy Chambers kicked off proceedings on Wednesday night (February 26) as he performed piano interpretations of his many hits, while presenting the audience with anecdotes and stories fused with humour. The show also included collaborations with rising star Joel Culpepper on vocals and special guest India Blue.

Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Peter Mould

Pianist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Reuben James and band performed on Thursday (February 27) with a spirit soaring performance on the White Rock stage of pure class and musical versatility. With an audience of all ages, including pupils from schools that he visited during workshops arranged by the festival, this was a rare and inspiring treat that ended with a much deserved standing ovation.

Friday night’s headline concert with Rufus Wainwright and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (February 28) was a very special festival experience. This concert was one of the most sought after tickets of the year, being the only performance by Rufus with an orchestra in 2020 in Europe and it was simply spectacular. Fans from all over the continent travelled to Hastings and were left with memories that will last a lifetime as Rufus proved once again exactly why Elton John calls him “the greatest songwriter of his generation”.

Rufus was in attendance once again on Saturday night (February 29) as BBC Young Musician of the Year Martin James Bartlett and previous Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition winner Fumiya Koido and prize-winner Sylvia Jiang joined the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (review page 61) for the second of their back-to-back concerts on a busy Saturday night.

The Hastings International Piano Festival continues during this first week of spring and offers five more concerts at St Mary in the Castle from Wednesday to Sunday, March 4-8. Opening the second week is Silent Movie Night Beggars of Life with live accompaniment from The Dodge Brothers featuring Mark Kermode and Neil Brand (March 4), Queen of British Jazz Claire Martin OBE with Liane Carroll and friends (March 5), Academy award-winning composer Rachel Portman (March 6) and The Puppini Sisters accompanied by The Pasadena Roof Orchestra (March 7).

Guy Chambers. Photo by Peter Mould

Visit www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org to find out more.

RPO Gala Concert, review: Hastings International Piano Festival, White Rock Theatre, February 29. Click here to read more.

Aysen Ulucan violin recital, review, Christ Church, St Leonards-on-sea, February 21. Click here to read more.

Boney M, Maizie Williams and Odyssey bring disco, funk and soul to Hastings. Click here to read more.

A unique play set on Beachy Head. Click here to read more.