Four things to do in East Sussex

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Soaring pop music on the bandstand for airshow

The bandstand is the place for pop lovers to be to watch Eastbourne’s International Airshow.

The Little Mix Experience are up first on Friday, August 16 (8pm, £7.95, kids £5.95), offering all of the girl group’s hits.

On Saturday, August 17, The Take That Experience hit the stage with a show that audiences will ‘Never Forget’. Fans can expect sing-along tunes like ‘Relight My Fire’, ‘Everything Changes But You’ and ‘Sure’. The gig starts at 8pm and tickets cost £7.95 (kids £5.95).

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders can get 10 percent off of their tickets.

A spokesperson said: “Once again the Eastbourne Bandstand is the place to be to watch the Eastbourne International Airshow as the venue offers the best seats to watch the four-day flying spectacular. With the opportunity to reserve seating, it offers excellent, uninterrupted views right across the flying display line.”

Visit www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk.

Artwave work inspired by the beautiful Egrets Way

For the first time, Egrets Way-inspired artwork will be on display between August 17 and September 1 in several of the Ouse Valley Artwave Festival 2019 venues.

These are accessible to walkers and cyclists using completed Egrets Way shared paths. Visit www.instagram.com/egretswayart to see some of the artworks that will be on show. Details of all the venues can be found at www.artwavefestival.org.

In addition, there will be affiliated Egrets Way Art Trail events that can be booked directly via their events pages. For cycle rides visit www.cycleseahaven.org.uk and www.facebook.com/CycleLewes. For the Artwalk visit www.jackymisson.com and for the Print Workshop visit www.bip-Art.co.uk.

Poet Michael Rosen brings family show to Hailsham

Michael Rosen is coming to this year’s Hailsham Festival to present his family show.

The event will be at Hailsham Pavilion, on September 12 (5pm).

A spokesperson said: “Michael is one of Britain’s best loved writers and performance poets for children and adults. He is also a popular broadcaster and has presented BBC Radio 4’s acclaimed programme about language, Word of Mouth, since 1998, as well as regularly presenting documentary programmes for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 3, including the Sony Gold Award-winning On Saying Goodbye.”

Tickets cost £9 (£6 conc). Visit hailshamfestival.uk.

Remarkable exhibition shows artist’s love of Sussex

A tribute exhibition to a popular East Sussex artist is being held in Bexhill this summer.

The display at the De La Warr Pavilion on August 31 (10am to 5pm) will pay tribute to Stuart McCrorie.

A spokesperson said: “Stuart was a well-loved and respected teacher at Bexhill Grammar School and later at Bexhill College, where he taught art for 35 years. Throughout his long teaching career he was a prolific artist, working hard at developing a strong and personal style that is instantly recognisable.”

The show features a selection of Stuart’s paintings, which demonstrate his love of Sussex.

Visit www.dlwp.com.

